Fully-vaccinated people travelling to France will no longer need PCR tests done – Statement

General News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The world is still battling with the ravages of the Coronavirus



• The country has opened its airports for foreign travels



• France has a new directive for people who have fully vaccinated



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced for the attention of the public that anyone travelling from Ghana to France and has fully vaccinated will no longer have to do any PCR test in addition.



By that, all persons who have been vaccinated by vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are thereby eligible to benefit from this new arrangement.



“The Republic of France has issued the following guidelines for travelers to and from France. Fully vaccinated travelers can now travel to France with no other health-related restrictions. No PCR Test is required prior to departure or on arrival.



“All vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are accepted: Pfizer (Comirnaty), Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), AstraZeneca (Covishield),” a statement said.



Also, the statement said listed out other requirements needed for eligible travellers.



“Vaccine certificates must have QR codes and are considered valid for travel: 7 days after the second shot for two-shot vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxevria and Covishield)); 4 weeks after the shot for one-shot vaccine (Johnson & Johnson); 7 days after the shot for vaccines administered to people who have already contracted COVID-19 (Only one dose is necessary),” it said.



The statement, signed by the Director/Information and Public Affairs Unit, Worwornyo Agyeman (Mrs.), on behalf of the minister, however, clarified, “Non-vaccinated travelers must have a compelling reason to travel (health, business or family emergency) and must provide a less than 72 hours negative PCR test. Based on proof of this compelling reason, the French Immigration will issue a laisser-passer and the traveler must pledge to self-isolate for 7 days,” it said.



