Full video of Dr Bawumia's viral interview in Kenya on digitisation in Africa

General News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been speaking about the country's efforts to digitise key sectors of the economy to propel growth and social development.



According to him, Ghana like many other countries has somewhat been experiencing the fourth industrial revolution which in turn is the digital revolution and the future.



Speaking in an interview with Kenya-based television station KTN News, Ghana’s vice president urged African economies to quickly adapt and digitise in order to rake in the full benefits of the digital revolution.



“In Ghana, we have really focused on pursuing digitisation as an economic strategy. When you look at the world, we are now in the fourth industrial revolution globally which is a digital revolution. It is a revolution that is based on data, and systems. If you are an economy in this world and you don’t digitize you are going to be left behind. Africa has been left behind for too many of these periods, and I believe that digitization is a key to leapfrogging.



“We digitalize not for its own sake but to solve problems, formalize and build a more inclusive economy, deal with corruption and to provide services to our people more efficiently from the government side,” Dr. Bawumia explained.



