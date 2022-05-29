Full results: How NPP delegates voted in the regions

General News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, has organised its delegates conference to elect executives for the party in the various regions.



The elections which started on Friday, May 27, has seen 14 regions voted for their regional executives, with one going to be held on Sunday, May 29 and one being outstanding due to court injunction.



The regions which has voted for their regional executives include: Ahafo, Bono-East, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Western North.



Others are: Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Oti, Volta, Upper West and Western.



For the Bono Region, it will come off on Sunday, May 29, 2022, while the elections in the Central Region remains suspended until further notice due to a court action.



Some incumbents retained their positions, others too were kicked out paving way for fresh entrants to take over the job .



In this report, GhanaWeb has compiled what transpired in the 14 regions.



UPPER WEST



Sanbaye B Kangbere, popularly known as Chairman Heavy Weight and the incumbent Chairman won the elections with 130 votes. His closet contender Alhaji Mahama Toyina obtained 112 votes.



A total of 242 delegates took part in the elections, which had 34 candidates contesting for the various positions.



The incumbent first vice chairman, Abdul-Rahaman Abdul-Aziz also retained his seat with 157 votes while his closest contender managed to poll 85.



A former Municipal Chief Executive for Wa Central, Alhaji Aziz Gado, won the second vice chairmanship slot, while Tanko Daniel Dauda got the nod to become the secretary.



Mumuni Minata and Nancy Dery polled a tie of 76, defeating the incumbent, Diana Puopele.



Other winners include Alhassan Suleman, Treasurer, Alaska B. Kantong, Organizer, Hamid Mohammed Saana, Youth Organiser. Ali Mohammed Nuri, Nasara coordinator and Alhassan Yussif, Assistant Secretary.



AHAFO



Kwabena Owusu Sekyere retained his position as the Regional Chairman, with Amadu Mohammed also retaining his position as the Nasara Coordinator.



Ruth Fosua also maintained her position as the Women’s Organizer, whilst Eugene Kusi Boakye also retained his position as Treasurer.



The only incumbent who lost his seat to a new entrant is Gausu Mohammed Baba. He lost his position as the Secretary to Eric Nana Antwi.



ASHANTI



Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was re-elected for the third time as the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the party.



He polled 464 votes to beat his closest contender, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), who got 306 votes.



Find below the full results:



CHAIRMAN



Bernard Antwi Boasiako Boasiako -464

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah -306

Asare Bediako -20

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi - 9

Oheneba Adum Bawua -3



FIRST VICE-CHAIRMAN



Kwabena Senkyire -=342

Patrick Acheampong -358

Kennedy Marfo -76

Yaw Amoaten -26



SECOND VICE-CHAIRMAN



Victoria Owusu Acheaw - 422

Patrick Gyamfi-153

Oscar Riches - 140

Samuel Abanga -41

Mohammed Seidu -32

Abraham Boadi -11

Adu Asamoah Kwasi Joseph-=3



WOMEN ORGANISER



Nana Ama Ampomah - 419

Beatrice Owusu -344

Adwoa Konadu - 39



ORGANISER



Francis Adomako



NASARA COORDINATOR



Salim Bamba



SECRETARY



Lawyer Kwame Adom Appiah - 411

Nelson Owusu Ansah - 390



ASSISTANT SECRETARY



Alan Gyimah - 538

Paul Yandoh - 190

Shadrach Agyapong - 38

Kwame Bediako - 38



YOUTH ORGANISER



Safo Raphael Patrick - 294

Martin Ameyaw - 245

Gyimah Boateng Henry Kwaku - 147

Isaac Bonsu - 32

Agyako Lawrence - 30

Kwabena Amo Aidoo - 25

Michael Ofori Akuoko - 21

Ohemeng Ian Moore - 7



TREASURER



Hajia Zainab - 388

Isaac Osei Kwarteng - 221

Frederick Addai - 151

Foster Kojo Asare - 41



EASTERN



The story in the Eastern region was not different. The margins of victory were relatively wide for incumbent executives except for the youth organiser slot, which saw Adamu Musah beating his closest contender with a paltry 21 votes.



The Women’s Organiser is the only executive to have lost in the just-ended polls.



Find below the full results:



CHAIRMAN



Jeffrey Konadu Addo- 424

Boateng Agyemang Kwadwo Albert – 202



SECOND VICE-CHAIRMAN



Frank Appiah – 319

Paul Amaning – 119

Micheal oteng-Adu -197



YOUTH ORGANISER



Aaron Donkoh -201

Adamu Musah Raha -230

Isaac Agorku Asante Wuttoh -198



WOMEN ORGANISER



Fati Vondolie – 297

Mercy Amoh Darkoah -331



ASSISTANT SECRETARY



Felix Osafo Marfo -195

Nana Yaw papin -228

Robert osei Danso ofori Atta -104



SECRETARY



Tony Osei-Adjei-398

Buckman Akuffo – 130/



ORGANISER



Jerry Osei Poku – 545

George opoku Acheapong

Ahmed Yusif Yonah 198



GREATER ACCRA



In the Greater Accra region, Divine Otoo Agorhom, the incumbent Regional Chairman emerged winner to secure re-election.



He polled 332 votes, while his contender had 326.



Find below the full results:



CHAIRMAN



Divine Otoo Agorhom – 332

Alfred Boye – 326



FIRST VICE-CHAIRMAN



Joana Adda Frances



SECOND VICE-CHAIRMAN



Van Pee – 64

Francis Ebo Mensah -75

Jeffery Osei- 213

Eric Nartey – 268



SECRETARY



Odarlai Parker — 424

Emmanuel Clottey – 198

Solomon Asante -35



ASSISTANT SECRETARY



Baba Seidu – 332

Ben Kwaku Asare – 327



TREASURER



Racheal Tutu 347

Francisca Anyorkor – 312



ORGANISER



Prince Obeng – 543

Romeo Sarfo – 69

Nathaniel Bossah – 47



WOMEN ORGANISER



Grace Acheampong – 340

Naana Eyeson – 12

Edem Atipoe – 267

Torshie Torto – 29



YOUTH ORGANISER



MOSES ABOR -355

Isaac Asare – 37

Harriet Serwaah – 21

Kwame Apenteng – 241

Gabriel Anandiya – 5



NASARA COORDINATOR



Alhaji Ishaq – 162

Abdul Amid – 27

Mumin Abagje – 2

Hajj Tiicas – 74

Kamil Hussein – 82

Jeff Kassim – 311



NORTH EAST



Most of the incumbents in the North East Region retained their seats. The only incumbent who lost was the Regional Treasurer of the party.



In the Chairmanship race, Fuseini Nurudeen, retained his seat as the regional Chairman.



Find below the full results:



CHAIRMAN



Fusheini Nurudeen – 71

Shani Mohammed – 24

Akamara Bawa Henry – 50



FIRST VICE-CHAIRMAN



Alhji Gado – 102

Sadiq – 44



SECOND VICE-CHAIRMAN



Abdul Rahaman Gariba – 96

Sulemana Frinjei – 50



SECRETARY



Sambie Suley – 106

Dr Musah – 27

Janong – 13



ASSISTANT SECRETARY



Yamusah Ibrahim – 109

Jamal deen – 37



YOUTH ORGANISER



Janda Mohammed - 21

Duut Thomas - 31

Adam Bashiru - 20

Mumuni M. Nurudeen - 74



WOMEN ORGANISER



Haruna Humu - 109

Haruna Kubira - 36



ORGANISER



Amos Yambil - 101

Mahama Tampuri Yamusa - 10

Mahama Jangdow - 35



NORTHERN



During the elections, some six persons were arrested by police for engaging in suspicious activities at the conference venue, the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.



At the end of the day, Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba was re-elected as the Northern Regional Chairman.



Find below the full results:



CHAIRMAN



Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba- 238

Amadu Inusah - 122

Ibrahim Mahama - 1



SECRETARY



Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu 39

Mutawakilu Musah 19

Hudu Zakaria 198

Abukari Iddrisu 102



ASSISTANT SECRETARY



Aniwaba Kwaku Bediako Jeremiah 258

Kumbung Omega 37

Abu Latif 17

Kaleem M. Ibrahim 52



NASARA COORDINATOR



Sham-una Illiasu 36

Abdul Rahman Samari 134

Alhaji Fatawu Adam Danjega 190



WOMEN ORGANISER



Hajia Rahana Aziz 219

Hajia Rahi Yahaya 64

Suraiya Manan 87



YOUTH ORGANIZER



Mohammed Alhassan 199

Salifu Abdul-Rahaman Mumin 152

Musah Aminu 7



SAVANNAH



In the Savannah Region, five incumbent executives failed to retain their positions but Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, has been re-elected as the Savannah Regional Chairman of the party.



Find below the full results:



CHAIRMAN



Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu = 112

Abass Azumah= 60



FIRST VICE-CHAIRMAN



Dr Abudu Amadu Musah



SECOND 2ND VICE CHAIRPERSON



Johnson Kwame Gyinde = 108

Hajia Zulfawu Amadu = 65



SECRETARY



Mohammed Issah = 104

Haruna Iddrisu = 68



ASSISTANT SECRETARY



Mayoyo Aminu Sulemana = 95

Karim Bismarck Ishaw = 75



ORGANISER



Kwame Aboagye = 88

Mohammed Tohir = 84



TREASURER



Abu Lutie = 77

Mahama Saidu Mumuni Akotia = 66

Sanka Sulemana = 29



YOUTH ORGANISER



Raphael Akati Mahama = 117 Iddrisu Abdulai = 54



WOMEN ORGANISER



Hajia Safia Mohammed = 83

Fatahiya Mohammed = 80

Love Khande Issah = 07



NASARA COORDINATOR



Alhaji Nashirudeen Abdul-Mumi = 63

Mohammed Marhey Bamba = 107



UPPER EAST



Anthony Namoo, retained his position as the incumbent regional Chairman, with Ayamba Georgina retaining her seat as the Women’s Organiser. The other incumbent executives lost their respective positions to fresh candidates.



Find below the full results:



CHAIRMAN



Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim= 4

Filson Awankua = 42

Anthony Namoo =114

Bugri A. Asamani = 11

Jerry Asamani =36

Dr. Moses K. Atinga = 99



FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN



Osman M. Konkonba = 22

Alhaji Abubakar Sadique = 115

Isaac Adawele Atasige = 145

Abubakari Mohammed Siita = 23



SECOND VICE CHAIRMAN



Akunaba Ageyure Aghana = 36

Bampil Badeabo Moses = 146

Atiru Samuel = 122



SECRETARY



Ayambire Cletus Innocent = 18

Elvis Figo A. Awonekai = 203

Amadu Mogtar Bagaya = 86



ASSISTANT SECRETARY



Paul Kofi Yin = 27

Atangiba M. Shakiru = 142

Andrew Atariwini = 137



ORGANISER



Ayamga Ayinbisa Peter = 126

Mark Ayamga = 28

Charles Taleog Ndanbon = 153



WOMEN ORGANISER



Ayamba Georgina = 216

Akagwire Margaret = 90



YOUTH ORGANISER



Abdul-Rahaman Amidu = 5

Hannah Agana = 72

Musah Salahu-deen = 147

Listowell Azongbila = 49

Paul Aganda = 17

Aguri Albert =16



NASARA COORDINATOR



Salley Musah Delwinde = 188

Ustarz Seidu Abass = 118



TREASURER



Daniel Ayine = 163

Joseph Awinpanga Akanfaba = 147



WESTERN



Apart from the Chairman going unopposed, three incumbent regional executives were unsuccessful in their re-election bid. The Western Regional Organiser, Abdul Ganiyu and Regional Women’s Organiser, Abena Kwallah both lost after the election.



Also missing out on his position was the incumbent First Vice Chair, Ishmael Evonlah Whajah.



Find below the full results:



CHAIRMAN



FRANCIS NDEDE SIAH



FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN



NANA KWESI ANSAH – 52

ISHMAEL EVONLAH WHAJA -72

ASAFOAKYE BADU – 191

JAMES OBENG JNR. – 15



Rejected-1



SECOND VICE CHAIRMAN



KWAME ARMAH – 177

JONATHAN AYEPA AMOAH – 41

KEN WOODE – 35

BABA YIDDANA – 22

MICHAEL ASARE APPIAH – 56



SECRETARY



OKATAKYIE AMANKWAA AFRIFA – 196

DOMINIC REX JONFIAH – 35

EMMANUEL ACQUAAH – 57

CHARLES COBBINAH – 48



Rejected 1



ASSISTANT SECRETARY



NANA ADJOA APPIAH – 264

FRANKLIN ADJEI – 7

ABDUL HAKEEM BUHARI OSMAN – 50

JOSEPH YAW BAIDOO – 10



TREASURER



HORMA AKESI MIEZA – 175

RHODA EFE ESHUN – 155



Rejected-1



ORGANISER



ABDUL GANIYU MOHAMMED – 149

AMOABENG OWUSU ACHEAMPONG – 181



Rejected -1



WOMEN ORGANISER



ABENA KWALLA – 127

ANGELA NAANA CHRISTIAN – 5

OSEPHINE YAA ODOOM – 198



YOUTH ORGANISER



BENEDICT ADDAE-218

OSAGYEFO ATTIAH KWAW-113



NASARA COORDINATOR



AL-LABIB IMAM ALI – 213

HARUN ADAM – 87

ABEKA DAWDA A. – 13



VOLTA



In the Volta Region, Makafui Woanya, retained his seat as the incumbent Chairman. All the incumbent executives, as well, won thier seats, except the Women Organiser.



Find below the full results:



CHAIRMAN



Makafui Kofi Woanya – 188. Incumbent.

Avuletey Jonson - 3

Joseph Homenya - 100



Rejected 3



FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN



Ken Ayi - 222

Joseph Wilberforce - 5

Abdulai Mohammed - 64



SECOND VICE CHAIRMAN



Roland k Fiakpui - 27

Richard Kwadekpo - 85

Alan kwesi Doga - 65

Dela klu - 114



NASARA COORDINATOR



Mudashiru Adebayo - 116

Abdulai Kamilla - 8

Abdulai Suala - 96

Zain - 70



YOUTH ORGANISER



Israel Godsway - 8

Destiny Bright Tettey - 182

Siayor Maxson kwaku - 101



WOMEN ORGANISER



Rejoice Afi Adzagbo - 125

Hanna Ashiade - 137

Mabel Amegbletor - 30



Rejected - 1



ORGANISER



Kosi Bodza - 207

Christo Wisdom Dotse - 47

Kofi Agla - 2

Shealta Adzololo - 35



Rejected - 2



TREASURER



Wisdom Gakpo - 162

Josephine Selase Akusica - 129



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Samuel Anku - 150

Patrick Etse - 40

Goerge Dogbe - 97

David Akabli - 3



Rejected - 1



SECRETARY



Pope Yao Yevu - 179

Dr. Prince Amuzu - 34

Enoch Amegbletor - 74

Appeah Fenteng - 4