Full list of winners at maiden GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

The GhanaWeb Excellence took place on Saturday December 12, 2021 play videoThe GhanaWeb Excellence took place on Saturday December 12, 2021

The first edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was on December 11, 2021, held at the Accra City Hotel after several months of various stages of implementing the first-ever website-initiated people choice awards in Ghana.

The black-tie event was climaxed with a total of 20 personalities and organisations taking home awards in honour of their significant contribution to national development.

The event also saw key personalities rewarded with citations for their exemplary efforts in promoting peace, national development and social welfare.

Here are your list of winners and categories:

Humanitarian Award
Father Andrew Campbell

Women Empowerment Award
Stacy Amoateng

Media Development Award
Kwame Sefa Kayi

Creative Arts Excellence Award
Ibrahim Mahama - The artist

Peace & Diplomacy Award
Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas

Business Development Award
Ibrahim Mahama

Youth Empowerment Award
Bright Yaw Hodzor

Leadership Excellence Award
Prof. Stephen Adei

Tech & Innovation Award
Alex Bram (Hubtel)

Culture Promoter Award
Prof. Ablade Glover

Influential Man Award
Kwame Sefa Kayi

Influential Woman Award
Dr. Joyce Aryee

Advocate of Good Governance Award
Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah

Discovery Award
Nakeeyat Dramani

Social Media Personality Award
A - Plus

Star Award
Kwaku Badu

Most Influential Blogger/Vlogger Award
Kobby Kyei

GhanaWeb Business Giant Award
SoccaBet



