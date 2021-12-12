Full list of winners at maiden GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

General News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The first edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was on December 11, 2021, held at the Accra City Hotel after several months of various stages of implementing the first-ever website-initiated people choice awards in Ghana.



The black-tie event was climaxed with a total of 20 personalities and organisations taking home awards in honour of their significant contribution to national development.



The event also saw key personalities rewarded with citations for their exemplary efforts in promoting peace, national development and social welfare.



Here are your list of winners and categories:



Humanitarian Award

Father Andrew Campbell



Women Empowerment Award

Stacy Amoateng



Media Development Award

Kwame Sefa Kayi



Creative Arts Excellence Award

Ibrahim Mahama - The artist



Peace & Diplomacy Award

Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas



Business Development Award

Ibrahim Mahama



Youth Empowerment Award

Bright Yaw Hodzor



Leadership Excellence Award

Prof. Stephen Adei



Tech & Innovation Award

Alex Bram (Hubtel)



Culture Promoter Award

Prof. Ablade Glover



Influential Man Award

Kwame Sefa Kayi



Influential Woman Award

Dr. Joyce Aryee



Advocate of Good Governance Award

Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah



Discovery Award

Nakeeyat Dramani



Social Media Personality Award

A - Plus



Star Award

Kwaku Badu



Most Influential Blogger/Vlogger Award

Kobby Kyei



GhanaWeb Business Giant Award

SoccaBet







