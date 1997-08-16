Fela's Son To Join Ghanaian Musicians To Mourn Father

General News of Saturday, 16 August 1997

Accra, Aug. 14, - Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, son of the late Nigerian Afro-Beat King, Fela, will join Ghanaian musicians at a jam session in memory of his father at the Centre for National Culture (Arts Centre), on Sunday, August 17. The session organised by the Copyright Protection Society, will feature more than 10 top Ghanaian stars. It will start from 1400 hours till midnight, Mr Faisal Helwani, Chairman of the Committee, told the GNA in Accra today. Fela, who won international reputation when he created the Afro- beat sound, died in Lagos a week ago and was buried on Tuesday, August 12. Mr Helwani led a two-man delegation to the funeral, where he laid a wreath on behalf of Ghanaian musicians and producers. The other member of the delegation was Mr Stan Plange, Director of the GBC Band. Faisal, was a life-long friend of Fela and has had many recordings with the Nigerian musical giant. He said Femi Anikulapo-Kuti will arrive on Saturday, August 16. A rising music star, Femi leads a band in Lagos and has held a concert in Accra, sponsored by the French Embassy two years ago.



