Full list of candidates contesting in NPP’s national executive election

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is electing its national executives for the next four years as part of the party’s National Delegate Conference that began on Friday, July 15, is set to end on Sunday, July 17, 2022.



In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.



Here is the list of all the candidates and the positions they are vying for:



Chairperson contestants



Stephen Ayesu Ntim

George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah

Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama

Sammy Crabbe Professor

Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi Akwasi Osei-Adjei



General Secretary contestants



John Boadu

Justin Kodua Frimpong

Iddrisu Musah

Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh

Frederick Opare-Ansah



Vice Chairperson contestants



Rita Talata Asobayire

Michael Omari Wadie

Nuworsu Ken-Wood

Ismail Yahuza

McJewells Annan

Danquah Smith Buttey

Edmond Oppong-Peprah

Kiston Akomeng

Dereck Kwaku Nkansah

Alhaji Masawudu Osman



National Organiser contestants



Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)

Bright Essilfie Kumi

Seth Adu-Adjei

Eric Amoako Twum

Nana Owusu Fordjour



National Youth Organiser contestants



Abanga Fusani Yakubu

Salam Mohammed Mustapha

Prince Kamal Gumah

Michael Osei Boateng



National Nasara Co-ordinator contestants



Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa

Haruna Maiga

Abdul-Muazu Kunata

Awal Mohammed

Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo

Haruna Ishmael



Women's Organiser contestants

Kate Gyamfua

Ellen Ama Daaku

Hajia Sawudata



National Treasurer contestants



Mary Posch-Oduro

Dr Charles Dwamena

Dr Yusif Tedam

Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah



