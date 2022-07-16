You are here: HomeNews2022 07 16Article 1583831

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Full list of candidates contesting in NPP’s national executive election

NPP delegates voting for next party leadership NPP delegates voting for next party leadership

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is electing its national executives for the next four years as part of the party’s National Delegate Conference that began on Friday, July 15, is set to end on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.

Here is the list of all the candidates and the positions they are vying for:

Chairperson contestants

Stephen Ayesu Ntim
George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
Stephen Asamoah Boateng
Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama
Sammy Crabbe Professor
Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi Akwasi Osei-Adjei

General Secretary contestants

John Boadu
Justin Kodua Frimpong
Iddrisu Musah
Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh
Frederick Opare-Ansah

Vice Chairperson contestants

Rita Talata Asobayire
Michael Omari Wadie
Nuworsu Ken-Wood
Ismail Yahuza
McJewells Annan
Danquah Smith Buttey
Edmond Oppong-Peprah
Kiston Akomeng
Dereck Kwaku Nkansah
Alhaji Masawudu Osman

National Organiser contestants

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)
Bright Essilfie Kumi
Seth Adu-Adjei
Eric Amoako Twum
Nana Owusu Fordjour

National Youth Organiser contestants

Abanga Fusani Yakubu
Salam Mohammed Mustapha
Prince Kamal Gumah
Michael Osei Boateng

National Nasara Co-ordinator contestants

Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
Haruna Maiga
Abdul-Muazu Kunata
Awal Mohammed
Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
Haruna Ishmael

Women's Organiser contestants
Kate Gyamfua
Ellen Ama Daaku
Hajia Sawudata

National Treasurer contestants

Mary Posch-Oduro
Dr Charles Dwamena
Dr Yusif Tedam
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah

IB/BOG

