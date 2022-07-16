Full academic work resumes July 18 – GES

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Children stay home as pre-tertiary teacher unions embark on strike



Government agrees to pay 15% COLA to public sector workers effective July 1



Labour Unions call off strike



The Ghana Education Service (GES) has stated that academic work in various pre-tertiary institutions will resume fully on Monday, July 18, 2022.



It will be recalled that four pre-tertiary teacher unions declared an indefinite strike action on July 4 following the failure of the government to pay the 20% Cost Of Living Allowance (COLA) they were demanding.



The unions were the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana(CCT) and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU).



However, after several crunch meetings with the government, an agreement was reached on July 14 for a 15% (of base pay) COLA to be paid to all public sector workers effective July 1.



This has led to calm on the labour front with the pre-tertiary unions and other unions with similar demands calling off their strike action.



Reacting to the development, GES in a Facebook post tasked all regional and district directors of education to ensure that academic activities return in full swing on July 18.



“Management has taken note of the successful completion of negotiations between GoG and Organised Labour on the Cost of Living Allowance( COLA) leading to the call- off of the strike by the Pre Tertiary Education workers Union.



“Management therefore informs all Regional and District Directors of Education to ensure both teaching and non teaching staff of the Service return to school on Monday 18th July 2022 to start full academic work,” the post read.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







DS/SARA