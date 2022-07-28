Full Text: IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service

General News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, has reacted to recent surveys labelling the Ghana Police Service as the most corrupt in Ghana.



A survey released by the Ghana Statistical Service, GSS, and its partners, as well as an Afrobarometer report, had the Ghana Police Service topping the corruption list.



The survey aimed to unearth corrupt institutions and provide data that will guide the formulation of policies in arresting the menace.



The Afrobarometer report by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), stated that 65 per cent of Ghanaians believe most police are corrupt, while 31 per cent believe only some police are corrupt.



But in a five-page letter response, the IGP said, the police service acknowledged that there may be some bad nuts in the service, just like any human institution and that it continues to implement measures to discourage corruption among its officers.



He noted that he does not seem satisfied with the report findings as well as the research methodology.



“We want to place on record that we are concerned about this since the continuous empirically and scientifically unsubstantiated labelling of the police as the most corrupt institution in the country only goes to feed this perception and damage the reputation of the Police Service as well as weaken the morale of its personnel.



“As we have all now come to accept, perception tends to be more powerful than reality, and therefore we have no choice than to share our position on this matter,” Dr Dampare said.



The IGP, however, presented 14 concerns to the researchers and requested a response to each of them.



He said this will help them better understand the research outcomes and further shape measures being implemented by the Service to improve its delivery.



“Whilst we wait for your response, please accept the assurance of our highest consideration,” Dr George Akuffo Dampare stressed.



