Full Text: Committee report on Ejura disturbances

On Saturday June 26, 2021, a social media activist Mohammed Ibrahim, alias Kaaka, was attacked by unknown assailants in front of his house around 1:30 am and left in a critical condition.



He subsequently died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after he was referred there from the Ejura Government Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding his death led to the youth of Ejura embarking on a demonstration after his burial. This resulted in a clash between the youth and security officers.



Two persons died from the clash and several others got injured.



The Minister of Interior set up a three-member committee chaired by Court of Appeal Judge, Justice George Koomson, to look into event around the Ejura disturbances and present its report.



The Committee on July 28, 2021, presented its report to the Minister, following the completion of its work.



The 55-paged report, among other things, contains the committee’s findings and recommendations on the shooting incident at Ejura.



Read the full report below:



