Fulani herdsmen allegedly kill 15-year-old boy at Nhyiaeso

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some suspected Fulani herdsmen have allegedly killed a 15-year-old boy, David Anariya at Nhyiaeso in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region.



The boy was killed on Monday, 17 January 2022.



The victim is alleged to have gone to a stream at Nhyiaeso together with his two brothers to draw water when the suspects let loose their machete on them.



The brothers of the deceased were able to run leaving their eldest brother behind.



The suspects then inflicted machete wounds on the boy and killed him in the process.



Some residents of the community who chased the Fulani herdsmen were able to capture three of them and hand them over to the Police.



The three suspects Mohamed Umaru, aged 23, Umaru Mohamed, aged 24, and Major Gariba, aged 28 are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.