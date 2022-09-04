Fulani Chief declares war on criminals, vows to expose them

Regional News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Vice President of the Council of Fulani Chiefs, Alhaji Osman Bin Ahmed, has cautioned members of the Fulani community to desist from acts that bring the name and reputation of the Fulani community into disrepute.





He said the few persons within the Fulani fraternity engaging in such cruel acts as kidnapping and others will be smoked out and dealt with according to the laws of the country adding that they (the leaders) are currently at war against them (the criminals).



“The issue of security is a nightmare for all of us as leaders of Fulanis in this country. The issue of security is always becoming a problem. You know it yourself. We are leaders who always tell you the truth. Those that are making the system not work, those who are bringing the nice culture and the nice reputation of Fulanis into disrepute, we are now telling you that we are at war against those who are kidnapping people and not making people happy in this country. We will expose all of you. Ghana is a very peaceful country and we, therefore, will not sit down and allow you to destabilize this country”, he warned



He further admonished members of the community to find jobs for themselves and their children and desist from engaging in kidnapping or paying ransoms to kidnappers for the release of their kidnapped relatives



“Whoever they kidnap, don’t give them money. Don’t give them any money. We will not allow that. If you kidnap somebody and you are not given a Kobo, I’m sure you will release the fellow. They can kill whoever they want to kill but make it a point not to pay any ransom to anybody. This thing is becoming serious and I’m telling you, we are going to expose you”, he emphasized



He continued, “Go and work. Go and find work to do and don’t be kidnapping people for Money. This thing is happening in Nigeria and we will not allow it to happen in Ghana. Ghana is our home. This is where we are born, this is what we know and we will never allow you to succeed. The Youth should learn a trade. Train your children to learn carpentry, train your children to learn plumbing, train your children to learn any job but stop exploiting people”



Alhaji Osman Bin Ahmed passed these comments at the Kintampo Presbyterian School park on Thursday, September 2, 2022, during the coronation of Chief Modibo Amadu Awaudu Sidi as the new chief for the Fulani community in the Kintampo Municipality. The enskinment of Chief Modibo Amadu follows a seven years chieftaincy battle between two royal gates after the Denise of their former chief, Ali Awudu Sidi



Meanwhile, the Kintampo North District police commander, Chief superintendent, Abanga Caeser, speaking on the same occasion, allayed fears of the public about the kidnapping and other crimes situations in the District saying everything was under control. He, however, appealed to chiefs and other opinion leaders to desist from using their positions to influence the release of suspects in police custody and allow the laws to work.