Fugitive remanded for robbing his neighbour in Cote D'Ivoire

General News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 21-year-unemployed man for allegedly robbing a trader in Cote D'Ivoire together with three others.





The plea of Ernest Kwaku Quainoo was not taken and the matter has been referred to the Attorney General for advice.



Meanwhile, his accomplices, only named as "Rasta," Payin and Kakra are on the run.



Police Chief Inspector Seth Frimpong told the Court presided over by Mrs Patricia Amponsah that the Complainant is Kwadwo Asamoah, a trader and the husband of the victim, whilst the accused person, unemployed, had no permanent place of abode.



Police Chief Inspector Frimpong said the complainant and the accused person were living in the de Gonzegue, a suburb of Abidjan in Cote d'Ivoire.





On December 10, 2021, the Nima District Police Command handed over the accused person to the INTERPOL Unit with a report that the complainant with the assistance of a policeman had arrested him and handed him over to the Nima Police Station, that he was wanted by the Ivorian authorities in a case of robbery committed at de Gonzegue, Cote D'Ivoire.



The Court heard that on September 19, 2019, Quainoo, together with the three; Rasta, Panyin and Kakra now at large, attacked the wife of the complainant; Mrs Lucy Asamoah, tied her hands at her back, gagged her in her room in Cote D'Ivoire before robbing her of 8,000,000.00 CFA equivalent to GHS85,000.00.



The Prosecutor said the case was reported to the Police at Arrondissement de Gonzegue Ville in Treich Ville, Abidjan.



The INTERPOL Unit, he said, upon the receipt of the information, wrote to their counterparts in Cote D'Ivoire and they confirmed the robbery involving Quainoo and indicated their readiness to have him extradited to Cote D'Ivoire.



Police Chief Inspector Frimpong said the accused person was interrogated and he confessed to the crime and mentioned his accomplices as Rasta, Atta Panyin and Atta Kakra, adding that when the booty was shared he had CFA equivalent of GHS5,000.00 and returned to Ghana.



He said the accused person volunteered a statement to the Police and he was remanded into lawful Police custody to enable the Office of the Attorney-General take over the case for his extradition.