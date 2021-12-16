You are here: HomeNews2021 12 16Article 1425106

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Fuel tanker catches fire at Damongo

A fuel Tanker with registration number GN 2665-17, has caught fire at Damongo.

The tanker believed to be carrying fuel caught fire Wednesday evening around 10 PM.

It is still unclear what caused the tanker to catch fire however officials of the Ghana National Fire Service are working to douse the fire.

Rainbow Radio’s Prince Kwame Tamkaloe reported that but for the timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service, the fore would have escalated.

