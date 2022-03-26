Fuel shortage to hit Ghana as BOST workers go red over MD Provencal

General News of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana faces a real-time risk of fuel shortage hitting the country as workers of state-owned Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company BOST threaten to lay down their tools over poor management decisions by their Managing Director, Edwin Provencal, who allegedly earns more than 1.35 million Ghana Cedis as a net salary.



The Managing Director who among others is affected by the latest Finance Minister directive for “a 50% cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions, including SOEs, effective 1′ April 2022” said he is unilaterally imposing the same conditions and more on all staff of the Company without any consultation with the Staff Union.



The Managing Director, Edwin Provencal is said to have unilaterally issued a memo dated 25th March 2022 to impose “austerity measures” on all Staff without any consideration for the inputs of the staff Unions who are key stakeholders.



Some staff say benefits they started enjoying under the Kwame Awuah-Darko administration have all but vanished under successive MDs and will not sit aloof and allow Provencal to “finish” them.



In a statement intercepted by MyNewsGh.com signed by all Staff Union Leaders of BOST across the country — from Tema to Akosombo to Buipe and Bolgatanga, the Union Leadership say they will announce a swift cause of action to deal with Mr. Edwin Provencal. They urged staff to wear red.



“In solidarity with members who heard this demoralizing news by the Managing director, we ask you to put on red hand band until further notice,” the Union Statement said.



The MD is accused by some staff of being the worst Managing Director of the company and under whose reign their conditions of service and standard of living has suffered the most despite his huge salary minus bonuses and allowance.