Fuel prices: We vote in Ghana, not across the globe – Sam George claps back at Presidential Staffer

General News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament Ningo-Prampram was compelled to remind Presidential staffer Nana Hesse Ogyiri of the fact that elections held in the country are within the country’s territorial borders after the latter attempted to blame the increment in fuel prices on the world market.



Nana Hesse Ogyiri in a Facebook post said “what is happening to fuel prices across the globe?”



Sam George then commented “please we didn’t vote across the globe. We voted in Ghana. Let’s talk”



The latest hike in fuel prices has generated conversation on social media with critics accusing the government of not doing much to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians.



Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) earlier this week increased the prices of fuel at their respective pump stations.



Viral photos indicate that Total has increased their prices of petrol and diesel to GH¢6.90.



Chief Policy Analyst at Ghana Institute of Public Policy Options, Charles Wereko Brobbey has meanwhile advised the government to use the windfall from the oil revenue to cushion the price.



“We’ve been told by the President that we’re a net exporter of oil now. That means that each time oil prices go above the baseline figure of $54 per barrel [that is used for our budgeting for revenue projections], the Government of Ghana is making a windfall from the price increase and as this goes on, we the consumers are suffering from the price increase because of the application of price formula.



“So I think if the Government of Ghana wants to be a caring government, it should ensure that all the extra windfall profits which have come from $54 to $85 are applied to moderate the price increase,” he said.



