General News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

3news.com

Fuel price reduction good but not enough – Motorists

Some drivers have welcomed the marginal decrease in fuel prices but say it is insufficient.

On Tuesday, December 7, Goil reduced fuel prices by 15p.

This followed a directive given to them by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after a meeting with driver unions on Monday, December 6.

The drivers had protested the escalating fuel prices in the country.

They embarked on a sit down strike on Monday. Passengers were left stranded in most parts of Accra following the strike.

Subsequently, a meeting was called by the President to discuss the way forward.

After the meeting, Mr Akufo-Addo was reported to have issued a directive to the Ghana Oil Company (Goil) to reduce fuel prices.

But speaking to TV3’s Judith Awortwi-Tandoh, some drivers noted that the government could have done better than this.

“This is good, but it is not enough,” a motorist said.

Another expressed similar concerns.

