Fuel price reduction good but not enough – Motorists

General News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Some drivers have welcomed the marginal decrease in fuel prices but say it is insufficient.



On Tuesday, December 7, Goil reduced fuel prices by 15p.



This followed a directive given to them by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after a meeting with driver unions on Monday, December 6.



The drivers had protested the escalating fuel prices in the country.



They embarked on a sit down strike on Monday. Passengers were left stranded in most parts of Accra following the strike.



Subsequently, a meeting was called by the President to discuss the way forward.



After the meeting, Mr Akufo-Addo was reported to have issued a directive to the Ghana Oil Company (Goil) to reduce fuel prices.



But speaking to TV3’s Judith Awortwi-Tandoh, some drivers noted that the government could have done better than this.



“This is good, but it is not enough,” a motorist said.



Another expressed similar concerns.