Fuel price increment: Government has shown to be callous - Wassa East MP

Politics of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The high and unbearable cost of living that Ghanaians are experiencing under the watch of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia which has been largely occasioned by steep increases in the prices of petroleum products has shown that the government is callous and does not appear a give a hoot about the plight of Ghanaians, the Member of Parliament for Wassa East, Isaac Adjei Mensah, has said.



According to him, Ghanaians have once again been slapped with another increase in pump prices of fuel by the insensitive and clueless Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.



Transport operators in the country have agreed to adjust fares by 15 percent, beginning Saturday, February 26, 2022.



They concluded negotiations on the increment after a marathon meeting on Monday.



The increment will affect shared taxis, intra-city popularly known as ‘trotro’ and intercity transport.



The drivers say the hike has been necessitated by the increase in the price of fuel and the economic hardship the country is facing, which has affected their work.



Hon Isaac Adjei Mensah speaking on the increment called on the government to reduce fuel prices.



He described the recent surge in the prices of petroleum products at the pumps as unacceptable and also called on the government to scrap the recent increase in the Energy Sector Levies.



According to him, "the rampant and persistent increase in the prices of fuel products we have witnessed under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and his deceptive Vice Dr. Bawumia, are a direct product of their insensitive and bad leadership."



He said, "The introduction of these regressive and draconian taxes by a group of people who berated the erstwhile Mahama regime for "over-taxing" Ghanaians and a group who promised to move Ghana from taxation to production when elected, smacks of deception and insensitivity of monumental proportions



"The cascading effect of these draconian tax measures has among other things, led to an escalation in the prices of fuel products, transport fares, building materials, food products and other commodities on the market, without a commensurate increase in incomes, thereby making the cost of living unbearable for the vast majority of Ghanaians. This is the cause of the excruciating economic hardships Ghanaians are currently experiencing," Isaac Adjei Mensah exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7