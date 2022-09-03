Fuel price incensement: 'This too shall pass' - Dr. Okoe-Boye tells Ghanaians

General News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has asked Ghanaians to have good faith in President Nana Akufo-Addo and his administration.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Friday morning, Dr. Okoe Boye noted that the government is fully aware of the economic pressures on the citizenry and doing everything possible to ameliorate the situation.



He assured the citizens that the President hasn't gone to sleep but working assiduously to ensure the high prices of petroleum products coupled with high prices in commodities as a result of the cedi to dollar rate and the fact that Ghana doesn't refine its own fuel, are all remedied to bring a big relief to Ghanaians.



He pleaded with the populace to be patient with the Akufo-Addo government.



"We know when petrol prices go up, it affects everything but we plead with you that since we don't refine it here like we manufacture water, cassava here but rather buy it from abroad, they increasing it will definitely affect us. However, just as President Akufo-Addo once said, we want to assure you that this too shall pass," he stated.