Fuel price hikes: Sam George 'mocks' govt, says he's looking for a donkey

Prices of fuel on the rise



Sam Nartey George speaks to TV3



Sam George makes reference to Jesus Christ in making fuel increases argument



As fuel prices rise, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has stated that he is considering the option of riding a donkey as a means of transport.



He explained that if Jesus Christ rode a donkey during His triumphant entry into Jerusalem, nothing stops him from also doing so, considering the difficult times the country is currently in.



Speaking on the TV3 New Day on TV3, the lawmaker explained, albeit mockingly, that the hike in fuel prices has left him with no other choice.



“I’m looking for donkey. Even Jesus Christ my Lord and savior, he did his triumphant entrance using a donkey because right now, the fuel – where the fuel has gotten to, hmm; what it has gotten to (shakes his head),” he said.



