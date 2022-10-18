Fuel price hikes: Petrol, diesel now selling at GH¢13.10, GH¢15.99 per litre

General News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Consumers of petroleum products have begun witnessing an adjustment in prices at various pumps across the country.



Checks by GhanaWeb Business show that some Oil Marketing Companies from October 16, 2022, increased the prices of petrol and diesel to about 16 percent and 12 percent respectively.



Petrol is now selling for GH¢13.10 per litre from an earlier price of GH¢11.10 while diesel is going for GH¢15.99, from a previous price of GH¢13.90.



The significant hike is however attributed to the marginal increase in the price of crude oil on the global market and the persistent depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar.



Also, from October 17, 2022 consumers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) are expected to witness a 10 percent increase in the price of the product at various filling points.



It is however important to note the price of the aforementioned petroleum products may vary at various Oil Marketing Companies across the country.



