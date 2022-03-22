Fuel increment: Revamp transport system – Lecturer charges government

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

A Senior Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University, Dr. Solomon Kwarteng Forkuoh, has charged the Government of Ghana to revamp the transport system to ease the burden on Ghanaians as fuel price increases globally.



According to Dr. Forkouoh, the current increment in fuel coupled with the hardship in the country bestows on the government to urgently revive the transport system by increasing the number of commercial vehicles in urban areas to commute goods and people.



He spoke to Kwame Adinkrah on Pure Morning Drive on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.



”You would be hearing less of fuel increment if we had a good transport system, be it Metro Mass or Ayalolo. That’s why I feel sad to hear the former president talk about fuel increment and its associated challenges when he had all it takes during his administration to effect change in the transport system. He just blew those chances. How many of the Ayalolo buses did he bring and what system did he use in its operations.



"If we have hundreds of these commercial vehicles at vantage areas in the country, commuting passengers to and from town, who will move his car, not to talk of complaining about fuel increment. The public transport system must operate well. Successive governments didn’t help matters. Former President Kuffour did well by introducing Metro Mass which was ok…but all these vehicles are not working now.” He said.



Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) and the Institute of Energy Security(IES) has called on the government to work around the continuous increment, at least, it derails the economy.



Fuel increment is among many factors that are increasing pressure on the transport system in Ghana. The urbanization rate according to the African Development Fund is steadily increasing and is expected to reach 72% by 2035.



One of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s main campaign messages in 2016 was focused on increasing transport infrastructure. In view of this, there has been a particular push for the airport and port development.