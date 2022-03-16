Fuel hikes cause of recent road accidents – Coalition of Drivers Association

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Greater Accra Chairman for the Tipper Drivers Association, Odei Ampofo has registered his frustrations over the concurrent rise in fuel prices across the country.



Odei Ampofo believes the fuel hikes could be a contributing factor to the upsurge in road accidents in Ghana.



According to him, drivers weigh lots of the pressure the fuel crisis presents and as such frequently have their gaze on their fuel gauge while on the job.



“Our work has become extremely difficult. Now fuel prices have risen from 1500 a day to 2200 a day. Across Ghana, there are several tipper trucks and how frequently does the job come. I think most of our road accidents are also due to fuel hikes. Now when we drive, our eyes are glued to the fuel gauge because we cover very long distances and fuel has become very expensive. There is pressure on we drivers every single minute. The country has become hard to navigate your way through,” he told Sefah Danquah on Happy98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben.



Mr Ampofo further disclosed that the coalition is forever ready for any action to compel the government’s intervention.



“Now we the drivers of the heavy-duty cars will align with other drivers to engage in whatever will get the attention of the government. We’re already in the coalition and we are united more than ever. We are not stopping at anything because the 15% increment was a disrespect to us and every sunrise, the further it rises."