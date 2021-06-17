Frustrations deter journalists from using RTI law – Manasseh Azure

General News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Manasseh Azure Awuni has said that the right to information law should not only be seen as a law for investigative journalists



• The Investigative journalist said all journalists must make it a point to go beyond the figures and information from officials to bring out other angels of the story



• He also said the many frustration journalists go through in getting information deter the journalists from probing further



Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has stated that many journalists wish to have access to information but the frustrations that comes with having access to information is what deters the Journalist from seeking information.



Speaking at a media forum on the tight to information, investigative journalism and the fight against corruption organized by the Media Foundation for West Africa in Accra, Mr Awuni said the media is interested in getting the right information but the rate at which information institutions delay in giving out information is what make the job of a journalist difficult.



“We are so much interested in getting the right information but the reality on the ground is what deters people. The frustration is real and I am very happy the commission is here and if this law will make an impact, then the commission will have to be patriotic because I know of state institutions that are set up and they defend the regime and not the citizens and the republic and I am only hoping that this commission will be different. I have the opportunity to test this law and I have realized that some of these institutions are notorious for not even minding you,” he said.



He urged the Right to Information Commission, to endeavour to push institutions to make information readily available and stop shelving them.



Mr Awuni said the right to information law should not only be seen as a law for investigative journalists but for all sectors, angels of media and journalistic reporting.



He further called on journalists to dedicate time to go further to explore the law and test it by requesting for information to tell the story as it is supposed to be told.