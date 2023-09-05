From selling waakye to kenkey to fruits, this is Bless’ story for survival

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

A young lady named Bless has taken her turn on GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday People programme, revealing that though she’s still young, she has hustled as a kenkey, fruit and waakye seller.



She tells Eugenia Diabah how as a result of poverty, she had to drop out of school after JHS to live a life for her child and parents.



“I have been selling fruits for two weeks now. I have done a lot of jobs. I have sold waakye, kenkey; in fact, about five jobs.”



Hailing from the Volta region, Bless says she used to help her mother sell kenkey but had to stop because her mother had grown old. It was after this, that she decided to come to Accra to sell fruits.



Speaking on the amount she makes from a daily sale as a fruit seller, she said she gets GH¢60 depending on the number of times she goes round hawking on a day.



“In a day, I can make like GH¢60. What I do is that after selling, I take it to the owner who also gives me my share; depending on the number of times I sell that day. When I go once, I get GH¢30 and GH¢60 when I go twice,” she told the reporter.



Bless currently has a child whom she’s taking care of and says that she wants to be a nurse if she gets help.



