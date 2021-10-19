From horse patrols, Ghana Police unleashes dog patrols

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Police Service has launched a dog patrol initiative in the country’s capital, Accra.



The initiative, under the K-9 Unit of the Service, will see personnel with highly-trained security dogs under leash strategically positioned for operational patrols.



The police announced on Monday, October 18 that this innovative exercise is “aimed at increasing the visibility of personnel, improving intelligence gathering, tracking of contraband goods and improving upon other aspects of criminal investigations”.



It comes barely two months after the horse patrol was launched a few weeks after Dr George Akuffo Dampare was appointed Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).



The police say plans are underway to extend the dog patrols to other regional capitals.



“We shall continue to pursue multiple Security and Visibility Modules to increase our interactions with the public and aggressively fight crime in our communities.”



