From a shop owner to rags; the story of Ama Anima who ‘consumed’ a fully stocked provisions shop

Regional News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: crimecheckghana.org

A beneficiary who was gifted a fully stocked provision shop has gone back to her ‘ragged’ old state.



Ama Anima was, before going to prison, a caretaker of a refuse dumping site in Accra.



She was jailed for five years whiles heavily pregnant for biting the hand of a family relative during a fight. The imprisonment was in default of a fine of Ghc 1,200.



Crime Check Foundation (CCF), through its donors, facilitated her release when it paid for her fine under its Petty Offenders project.



According to the Executive Director of CCF, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the organization had different plans for her though she requested only Ghc 500 to start a business.



The Foundation moved madam Anima and her children into a plush accommodation paid for four years of advance rent.



The ex-convict could not believe her eyes as she burst into tears when CCF presented a fully stocked provision shop to her with an additional cash amount of Ghc 7,000 for her upkeep.



“It was tears, tears, and tears of joy when we handed over the shop to Ama,” Mr. Kwarteng said when he gave the keys to the shop to Ama in 2019.



The gesture was to help integrate her into society under its Ex-Convicts Re-integration project.



But after three years, madam Anima is back in her poor state, as she cannot account for the shop or the money.



Though she is no longer a refuse dumping site caretaker, life has turned sour for her.



The shop, which was filled with groceries worth thousands of Ghana cedis has now turned into a dusty store room with empty shelves after she squandered the items in it.



Madam Anima who recounted her story apologized for mismanaging the shop and CCF for not turning their back on her.



“I want to thank CCF for intervening in my situation from prison till now. Special thanks go to Mr. Kwarteng and his late wife who were through with me till I delivered my children. I have not been responsible and I ask for forgiveness,” she said.



Many other ex-convicts including Ohene Agyekum own businesses through CCF support under its Ex-Convicts Re-integration project.



The project is aimed at reducing recidivism.