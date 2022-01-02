From US to Nigeria: List of Owusu Bempah’s international prophecies

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Isaac Owusu Bempah, disclosed a series of prophecies during the 2021 Watch Night service at his church headquarters on Friday, December 31, 2021.



The main difference with this year’s prophetic ministration is around the rather muted and coded series of prophecies that he delivered, a marked difference from the usual point-blank declarations.



On the local front, Owusu Bempah prophesied about doom on a number of issues. A feud in Parliament, a looming tribal battle, an affliction of prominent musicians, issues of security implications and possible natural disasters among others.



He also gave a dose of prophecies as relates to countries outside the country, specifically mentioning issues in Nigeria and the United States.



Below are the international prophecies he relayed



According to him, a star fell in the US and became the subject of global and local news coverage.



“In the US, I saw a star fall and CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, Okay, Peace, Neat FM, UTV, Sky News, Oman Channel carried news all over. America requires prayers, lots of it.



He also relayed a natural disaster and a possible plane accident in the United States.



“An American state will taste earthquake. An airline, we will pray does not end up in a ditch, I saw an airplane change into a skeleton while in the air," he stated.



With respect to neighbouring Nigeria, Bempah spoke about the case of a big tree in the country falling and two sets of birds – one group jubilating and the other grieving around the same tree.



“I saw a big tree in Nigeria fall and birds on the same tree were grieving and some were jubilating at the same time,” he told his congregation.



In other parts of the ministration, Owusu Bempah related how he accurately predicted the 2019 elections in Nigeria relating how a Nigerian friend of his, one Dr. Sani, cautioned him over a prophecy that Buhari will retain his seat against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.



According to him, the seat was occupied in spirit, so he told the world that Buhari will win despite the hard times that Nigerians were going through.



