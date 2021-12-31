From Jan.4, no vaccination, no entry begins - MOH Offices

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Effective Tuesday, January 4, 2022, people who are not fully vaccinated will be denied entry into the offices of the Ministry of Health.



The move forms part of measures being taken by the Ministry to curb the spread of Covid-19 following a spike in infections across the country.

The directive is contained in a memo signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, to all directors and Unit heads.



Reacting to this, General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Titus Beyuo, encouraged all Ghanaians to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from the virus. He said although the GMA has not taken an official position on vaccines with mandates of such nature, the best option is to be vaccinated.



”The GMA has not taken any position on vaccine mandates but as an organization, we think that vaccines are beneficial which we encourage everyone to try and get vaccinated. It is logical that doctors would want everyone vaccinated but on the legalities of gaining access to offices and places being mandatory if you have not been vaccinated, we leave that to the legal brains to handle”, according to Dr. Beyuo.