Frimpong-Boateng’s arrest: CSOs must demand transparency from OSP – Vitus Azeem

General News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem is calling on Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to demand transparency from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on its investigation of Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.



This comes on the back of former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng saying that he is on a GHC2 million bail after his arrest by the OSP.



According to him, the arrest was in connection with the ongoing investigation into work by the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) which he chaired.



He also indicated that he was invited to the OSP’s office three weeks ago and was arrested upon his arrival.



Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban on Thursday, June 8, 2023, Mr. Vitus Azeem stated that the OSP must do a good job in order to win public confidence.



“I think this has a semblance of what happened to Domelevo and from what we got from the Supreme Court I think Civil Society should be seen getting involved in this and demand a more transparent investigation from the Office of Special Prosecutor on Frimpong-Boateng. So that at the end of the day, we will know if he will be vindicated or not.



“Whether he will be indicted or not. Then as a nation, we will be moving forward. Otherwise, there will be a lot of suspense and then as I said it does not motivate or encourage citizens to render dedicated service to the country,” Mr. Azeem stated.



He added that Ghanaians must see the evidence on which the OSP is investigating the former Minister on.