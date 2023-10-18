Frimpong-Boateng has failed Ghanaians – NPP's Awal Mohammed

Politics of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Awal Mohammed, a communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticized former Minister of Science and Technology, Professor Frimpong-Boateng for his recent critique of the government.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on October 17, 2023, Mohammed accused Frimpong-Boateng of having done a disservice to the nation during his tenure and suggested that his recent criticisms of the government were driven by anger.



He argued that Frimpong-Boateng's time as a minister was marked by a failure to effectively perform his duties, thus hindering the progress of the nation.



Mohammed added that if the former minister faced obstacles or disagreements during his time in office, he should have addressed these issues then, rather than waiting until he was no longer in the position to express his grievances.



"Professor Frimpong-Boateng has been a disservice to the people of this country, he didn’t help the country.



"If you are in a position and someone is doing something that won't help the job that you are doing, you don't have to wait to be sacked or if your contract is not renewed before you come out with a lot of explanations.



“At least if you have been given a job and someone is hindering the progress of the job, you have to speak out at that time and not the time that you want to be employed again.



"And if you were not appointed, then out of anger, you write a lot of things. We respect him very much as the first black person to perform heart surgery, but on this side, he has failed the people of this country."



This critique comes in response to Professor Frimpong-Boateng's recent public criticisms of government policies, particularly regarding allegations of illegal mining, known as "galamsey," by government officials.



The former minister has been vocal in his critique of certain government actions since his departure from office.







