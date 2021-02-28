General News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Frimpong Boateng Chairs committee to ensure locally produced coronavirus vaccines

Former Minister for Environment ,Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Frimpong Boateng

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that steps are being taken to ensure that coronavirus vaccines are produced locally as part of the fight against the virus in Ghana.



Mr Akufo-Addo said in an address to the nation on Sunday February 28 that a committee to that effect which is chaired by a former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, has been formed.



“I want to reiterate my determination that we should manufacture our own vaccines here in Ghana. To that end, a Committee has been established under the Chairmanship of a former Minister for Environment ,Science, Technology and Innovation, the world renowned scientist, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng which is formulating a concrete plan of action towards vaccine development and manufacturing,” Mr Akufo-Addo said.



Mr Akufo-Addo further said that the Vaccines Deployment Plan Ghana submitted to the World Health Organization (WHO) for approval was well received.



His comment follows the arrival of the vaccines into the country.



“We are the first country in the world be recipient of vaccines from the COVAX facility. I want to express my appreciation to members of the COVID-19 taskforce which I chair and to officials of the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service for this commendable feat.



“The vaccine deployment plan we submitted to the WHO was well received. We are grateful also, naturally to the managers of the COVAX facility.”



He assured that the vaccines is safe for Ghanaians. Mr Akufo-Add0o told the nation that he and his wife the First Lady as well as the Vice President and his wife will public take the vaccines as a way of motivating to get vaccinated.



