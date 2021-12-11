Friends, colleagues never believed in me but I made it – Gasmilla

Music of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Odartei Milla Lamptey popularly known as Gasmilla has recounted an instance where some of his friends and colleagues lacked confidence in him when he first started doing music.



According to the 'International Fisherman', his 10-year-old music journey has been saddled with a whole lot of controversies and discouragement since day one.



In an interview with Kasapa FM, Gasmilla said immediately after releasing 'Aboodatoi', he never received good feedback from his people until it became a hit.



“For me, I’ve not had it easy, look at my career too, from the inception people doubted I will succeed. When I released Aboodatoi people said this guy is a fluke he’ll not last. But by God’s grace, I have worked tirelessly and remained relevant in this game (music) for the past ten years. I want to say God bless anybody who has contributed to me being here today.”



Gasmilla also revealed that as part of his 10-years anniversary celebration, he intends to revamp his sanitation campaign.



He established that some Ga communities including Kpone/Tema New Town, Osu, La, Teshie, Pokuasi, and Ashongman will be thoroughly cleaned under this project.