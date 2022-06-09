Fresh troubles for three alleged kidnappers, robbers as new complaints surface

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: GNA

Three persons who were nabbed for allegedly robbing and kidnapping a Nigerian lady are facing fresh troubles after three more ladies reported similar cases against them.



Richmond Klutse, and Samuel Olessey have appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court for robbing one Maame Yaa of her iPhone after raping her in a bush.

The two accused persons also compelled the victim to call loved ones to send her money totaling GHC2,000 to be sent to Olessey’s accounts as ransom.



The two, together with one Godwin Amable, also lured one Ruth to Amrahia after Klutse had invited her on a dating website.



Klutse is said to have lured Ruth on May 10, this year to an Estate within Amrahia.



The three allegedly threatened to cut her breast if she failed to surrender her itel phone valued at GHC700.



The three accused persons also ganged raped Ruth and demanded a ransom of GHC2,600.



One Angel also on May 12, this year, lodged a similar complaint at the Adenta Police Command when she was held hostage by the accused persons, who demanded GHC3,000 from her.



They have been jointly charged with conspiracy to commit crime, robbery, and kidnapping.



They have pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah remanded the three accused persons into police custody to reappear on July 5.



The prosecution has been ordered to file disclosures for an expeditious trial.