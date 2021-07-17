French may become key requirement on job CVs - Prez Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: Angela Akua Asante, Contributor

As the youth seek employment whilst Ghana's exports potential grows with the AfCFTA, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo anticipates the French language to become a key requirement on job CVs.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has outlined the need for Ghanaian jobseekers to acquaint themselves with the French language as the country’s potential in export and trade grows. He made this assertion during an exclusive interview with the French Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé for the last episode of Season 1 of her Touch of France TV talk show.



Prez Akufo-Addo noted that it is imperative to leverage the ease of access the French language brings in commerce in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Following its launch on January 1, 2021, the AfCFTA pact aims to create the largest free trade area in the world, connecting 1.3 billion people across 55 countries with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) valued at $3.4 trillion. It is also expected to reduce the trade tariffs and enable Africa to integrate further into global supply chains.



With Ghana being “an English-speaking Island in a French sea” as he put it during the encounter, His Excellency believes that job seekers should prepare to meet the demand that will come with the country’s growing export potential.



“I think that that of course as Ghana’s export potential, capacity to export its products – especially value-added products – increases and intensifies, [yes] Ghanaian companies will be looking to populate the sales departments, the international sales departments, the exports departments, with people who have the facility in the language.



“I can see that coming very easily. In any event, the greater the links, the stronger the integration and you are talking about links of language, of culture, of blood. All these are important links that enable people to live in the same space.”



On the Touch of France TV show, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo discussed numerous subjects pertaining to working and doing business in France and applying the acquired knowledge in Ghana and Africa. He is the first Ghanaian head of state to have been interviewed by an Ambassador. Likewise, H.E. Anne Sophie Avé became the first Ambassador to carry a TV programme at the Jubilee House.



Watch the interview below:



