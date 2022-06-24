French Ambassador to Ghana enskinned as development Queen-mother of Bonobutu

Regional News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A few days after filling up the UPSA Ohene Konadu Auditorium with her ‘Meet & Connect’ Accra edition, the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has earned a new accolade as the Development Queen-mother of the Bonobutu area, the Frafra area of the Upper East Region.



The enskinment netted her the chieftaincy name, Naa Amatinga Aporka due to her constant support to the traditional area.



Her installation took place whilst she was on tour in the region with her team as part of her ‘Meet and Connect’ initiative.



According to her, the tour was an appreciation-oriented gesture to Ghanaians for the hospitality rendered to her by the youth.



As part of her stay in the country, the ambassador has been in constant connection with the youth of the country through empowerment programs, philanthropic activities, and capacity-building programs as she believes the only way to know a country is by being in contact with the youth.



She renovated the Upper East Museum whiles she met the chiefs, Security personnel Students, and people of the Bonobutu area.



The French ambassador who doubles as a TV show host in Ghana is also the Enkosuohemaa (Development Queen) with the stool name’ Nana Benneh III’ of the Begho Traditional area in the Bono Region.



