Frema Osei-Opare is being dictated to at the presidency - KKD suggests

Renowned broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, popular known as KKD, has suggested that the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, is being dictated to by some persons at the presidency.



KKD asserted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not been able to sack appointees who are failing in their duties and those who are engaging in all forms of corrupt activities because the chief of staff is being influenced.



In an Onua TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the broadcaster added that what is happening under Frema Osei-Opare will never happen under the Chief of Staff of ex-President John Agyakum Kufour, Kojo Mpiani.



"My uncle Kojo Mpiani told President Kufuor that he had to sack his brother Richard (an appointee at the Ministry of Health). Kufour pleaded on behalf of Richard, saying that he has helped the country with the work he has done at the Ministry of Health, but Mpiani insisted that he had to be sacked for impregnating a woman at a conference he attended.



"He (Richard) was a good friend of Kufuor, but he was sacked because he (Kufuor) had a Chief of Staff who had power. But look at what is happening now.



"Frema is not a bad person but is she given a chance to do her job, or are some people beneath her instructing her on what to do? The Chief of Staff is supposed to fire appointees of the president if they fail in their duties or are engaging in corrupt activities," he said in Twi.



KKD made these remarks as he was criticizing President Akufo-Addo for his failure to achieve his promise of protecting the public purse.



He questioned why the president, who seems to have good intentions, surrounded himself with corrupt people.



He added that the president has also failed in his promise not to make his government an avenue to enrich themselves.



