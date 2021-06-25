FreeEfiaOdo: Social media users demand immediate release of actress

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Efia Odo and some #FixTheCountry campaigners were arrest at the premise of the Accra High Court



• Some social media users are demanding her release



• They are threatening to embark on demonstration if she and the others are not released



The arrest of actress and social media sensation Efia Odo has triggered a campaign on social media, demanding her release.



Social media users are incensed that the #FixTheCountry campaigner has been picked up with fourteen others by the police for exercising her rights to protest.



They are calling on the police to as a matter of urgency release the actress and her colleagues else they will pour on the streets.



Efia Odo was arrested by the police on the premise of the Accra High Court after she and some #FixTheCountry massed up in anticipation of the court’s ruling between them and the Ghana Police Service.



Earlier, the court ruled that the Attorney-General could join the Ghana Police Service as party to the case.



Read the tweets below





Efia Odɔ in only crime be say she dey fight for a better country. #FreeEfiaOdo — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) June 25, 2021

this “country” be sad #freeefiaodo still. — SON OF JACOB (@KWESIARTHUR_) June 25, 2021

Ghana Police have arrested @efiaodo1 and 14 other #FixTheCountry comrades outside the Law Court Complex where they were stationed while legal arguments are heard inside the High Court. The rotten system is clearly shaking - release them now!#FreeEfiaOdo #FreeThe15 #FixGhanaNow pic.twitter.com/elxD7DcqKw — Fighters (@EFLFighters) June 25, 2021

So this is why Afia Odo was arrested ?? Ghana koraaaa oh. #FixTheCountry #FreeEfiaOdo pic.twitter.com/WDFmKkdg0Y — The Future ???? (@K__stride) June 25, 2021

Where is the freedom and speech you taught us in School ????????

Free this innocent soul. ????????????????❤️????????

#FreeEfiaodo pic.twitter.com/j83F2rDS6a — CORROSIVE  RULE ???????????? (@CorrosiveRules) June 25, 2021