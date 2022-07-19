Free, quality basic, SHS education remains priority – Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed his governments commitment to the flagship Free Senior High School programme.



He said despite present economic challenges, the Free SHS programme will remain one that his government will give attention to because of its impact on the youth.



“Government will continue to intervene and remain responsible for the provision of free, quality basic and secondary education for all. Education should be a right for all of Ghana’s youth.



“Education is the equalizer for opportunities. I want every child to be in school not only for what they learn in the books but also the life experiences that they will gain,” he said at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), in Ho, on Friday, July 15.



Akufo-Addo was in Ho for the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the University.



The Free SHS programme has become topical in recent times with government seeking a programme with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, amid an economic downturn.



Calls for a review of the programme has heightened whiles fears of the IMF calling for a scrapping or massive review of the programme has also come up.



Government insists that Free SHS will remain untouched in its current form, allying any fears and or critique.



The Free SHS policy is one of the main policies of the government of Ghana, which started in September 2017.



“Every child in Ghana who qualifies for, and is placed in a public Senior High School for his secondary education will have his/her fees absorbed by the government,” the Free SHS secretariat said on its website.



