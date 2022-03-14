Free media is to enlighten, fight ignorance - Prof. Karikari

General News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: GNA

Professor Kwame Karikari, the Board Chairman, Media Foundation for West Africa, has urged journalists to use the freedom of the media to enlighten the citizenry and fight ignorance in the society.



He said the journalists must use the free media to move society forward and initiate public debates to levels that were enlightening.



"Ghana is charting the path of free media and what is free media if it does not enlighten the society and fight ignorance," he asked.



Prof Karikari was speaking at the maiden edition of MTN Bright Media Awards that honoured journalists, who had contributed towards the growth of MTN's business in its 25 years existence in Ghana.



He said journalism was the most enviable intellectual activity in the society enjoyed minute by minute with technological advancement.



The Chairman said the responsibilities of maintaining standards and advancing professionalism to enhance development was paramount.



He made these statements at the backdrop of the arrest of some journalists deemed to have published false information.



Prof Karikari also raised concerns about the negative impact digital media had on the writing skills of press men and women and called for a quick remedy.



The Chairman again pointed out that investigative reporting had dwindled over the last few years, adding there were many issues the public ought to hear and called on MTN to join other organisations to support such area.



Mr Serlom Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Ghana, commended the media and awardees for their contributions in shaping the telecommunications business.

He said they had reported extensively on the incessant fibre cut, issues of radiation from the mast and educated stakeholders.



Mr Adadevoh said MTN would keep consumers busy with several initiatives as the 25 years' work and experience had positioned them to move from telecommunications company (Telco) to technological company (techco), with a new focus called "Over Ambition 2025."



The event is also part of activities to commemorate the company's 25th anniversary celebration.



In all, thirteen journalists were awarded with Samuel Nii Narku Dowuona, the Managing Editor of Techgh24, emerging the overall winner.



For his award, Dowuona took home two separate packages worth GHC32,000, a laptop and devices.



In the print category, Mrs Ama Achaa Baafi from Graphic Business emerged the winner while Mr Samuel Nii Narku Dowuona won the online/digital media.



With the radio category, Mr Thomas Tetteh of Dynamite FM, grabbed the first position and Ms Francisca Arhin won the television category.



Their prizes came with some cash, laptops and devices.



Special awards were also given to Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng, Head of the Jury for the awards.



Others who received the special awards were Private Newspapers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).



Mr Samuel Nii Narku Dowuona, the overall winner, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said, "I owe everything to GNA, it has a robust system of getting the best out of you."



He thanked the Agency for building his journalistic career, adding that it was the best place to work.