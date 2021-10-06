Free eye screening exercise sees 1,011 pupils at Busa circuit

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan, Contributor

About 1,011 school children at the Busa Circuit in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region have benefitted from a free eye screening exercise organised by Blissful Sight For Kids, the humanitarian wing of Bliss Eye Care- a renowned ophthalmic health facility in Wa Municipal.



The event which came off Monday, October 4, 2021, at Busa, was organised in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service.



The school children were drawn from, Bihee, Kampaha, Busa communities as well as the Wa Islamic Senior High School.



Elated teachers, parents, and community members commended the organisers for the screening exercise and said the screening would be very beneficial to the children.



Out of the total of 1,011 school children screened, 825 were identified to have Infective/Allergic Conjunctivitis whilst 152 had Normal Eyes.



There were 12 suspected Glaucoma cases recorded, 18 Refractive Errors were detected, 1 Cataract infection and 3 cases of Corneal Foreign body were also recorded.







