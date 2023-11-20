Free Zones Authority Acting Chairman, Joojo Fosu abandons NPP for Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change

General News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Joojo Fosu, an appointee of President Akufo-Addo and acting Board Chairman at the Ghana Free Zones Authority, has declared support for Independent Presidential Candidate Alan Kyerematen.



Jojo Fosu, adorned in the symbolic 'butterfly cloth' of Kyerematen's Movement for Change, still holds his position in the NPP government despite this significant shift in allegiance.



Accompanying Alan Kyerematen to the State Funeral rites for former First Lady Theresa Kufuor, Fosu's bold move to back an independent candidate is seen as a vote of no confidence in the Akufo-Addo government and the NPP's chances in the 2024 general elections.



According to Article 3(9)(1) of the NPP Constitution, Fosu's support for a presidential candidate other than the party's elected candidate automatically results in the forfeiture of his NPP membership. This provision was reiterated by NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong in a statement issued on November 20, 2023.



Meanwhile, the NPP leadership announced earlier today that Adorye, along with Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique, are no longer members of the party due to their public endorsement and campaign for independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen.



In an official statement, the NPP cited the quartet's "flagrant breach" of the party's constitution, specifically referring to Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1). The party emphasized the importance of members abiding by and publicly upholding party decisions, as per Article 3(5) (A) (4).



Furthermore, Article 3(9) (I) states that any member supporting an independent candidate against the party's officially elected member automatically forfeits party membership.



The NPP urged its members to remain steadfast in supporting the officially elected Presidential Candidate, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, and to collaborate towards achieving victory in the upcoming 2024 polls.



