Free SHS would be valueless if we don’t address the rising cases of teenage pregnancy – Director

Regional News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Suhum Municipal Education director, Angelina Aba Osei – Bonsu, has underscored the need for young girls to be empowered with the needed information to help reduce teenage pregnancy.



Several young girls have dropped out of school because they got pregnant along the way, she said.



She also lamented that some of the teachers take advantage of the girls.



To help resolve the challenge, she has underscored the need for young girls to be empowered so they value their education, abstain from sex and focus on the future.



"You will meet several young females who are dropouts, and the explanation they will give you is that they became pregnant and did not have anyone to care for their baby. Some teachers are also to blame for these pregnancies. I must emphasise that this is merely a subset of the teachers. Some of the women become pregnant with twins or triplets. This is a concerning problem that must be addressed.



I can’t give you the percentages, but this isn’t just a problem in one district. It is a national issue. The learning outcomes are not as good as planned. Some of the children are performing exceptionally well. However, we are not achieving the desired results. We must assist in addressing the challenge.



She emphasised that free education would be worthless if we did not take steps as parents and as a country to address the issue of teen pregnancy.”



Meanwhile, the National Graduate Association of Teachers has cautioned teachers who have sexual relationships with students to stop or face legal consequences.



Godwin Awoonor – Yevu, the Eastern regional NAGRAT chairman, decried how such a connection affects student performance.

He indicated that throughout the year of review, ten incidents involving instructors were handled in the eastern region.



He was speaking at a sensitization programme at Coaltar Senior Presbyterian High School, emphasising the importance of students feeling empowered while cautioning teachers to follow the code of conduct or face prosecution.



The headmaster of the Presbyterian Senior High and Technical School, Eric Kwabena Addo Agyakwah, was concerned that female students continued to drop out of school after every vacation due to pregnancy caused by poverty levels.



During the previous academic year, eight student girls dropped out due to pregnancy.



Mercy A Agyarkwah, the Eastern Regional Counselling and Guidance Director, underlined that girls in schools needed confidence and willpower to be proactive against sexual solicitations.