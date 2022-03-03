Free SHS will cover 1st year students in public TVET institutions starting 2022 - Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the government will this year expand the free senior high school programme to cover first year students in public Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.



Mr Akufo-Addo said that investments in the educational sector are a key priority to his administration.



President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the independence day awards ceremony ahead of the 65th Independence Day celebration, in Accra on Wednesday March 2.



“Investments in education are a key priority for my government. Government intends to deepen the education of our population so as to attain our industrialsaition objective.



“This means there will be increasing emphasis in our education system on science and technolog education and technical and vocational training.



“In addition to the ongoing construction of the Accra STEM Academy, government has commenced the construction of 20 science, technology, engineering and mathematics centres across the country with all twenty eight at various stages of completion.



“The completion of nine model senior high schools across the country is imminent. This year the government will expand the free senior high school programme to cover all first year students in public TVET institutions.”