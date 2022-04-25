Free SHS students being served ‘Gari Jollof’, ‘Donkey Saliva’ over food shortages in the Upper East Region

Regional News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some Senior High School students in the Upper East Region have expressed worry over the kind of food usually served them.



They said more often “Gari Jollof” and “Donkey Saliva” are predominately on their menu.



Gari Jollof as they called it is a mixture of gari, palm nut oil, salt with little pepper while the “Donkey Saliva” is a mixture of wheat flour, ground paste and other ingredients to form groundnut soup served with plain rice.



Some of the students who spoke to Class News’ Moses Appiah said although they disapprove of the meals being served them, they prefer the “Gari Jollof” to the “Donkey Saliva”.



This is as a result of food shortage across senior high schools in the country.

Some affected schools include Bolgatanga Senior High School, Zamse Senior High/Technical School, Bolgatanga Technical Institute, Bongo Senior High School, and Zuarungu Senior High/Technical School.