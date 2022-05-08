Free SHS one of the boldest policies of this government – Asantehene

General News of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Asantehene delivers lecture at University of Memphis



Points out challenge of Ghana's Free SHS policy



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on official trip in the US



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has described government’s flagship Free Senior High School, SHS, policy as one of the boldest by the government.



According to him, the policy had expanded access to SHS education in particular stressing that its objectives fit into the effort of an educational foundation the Kingdom has been running since he was enstooled.



Nana Asantehene was speaking at the University of Memphis on May 5 as part of his trip to the United States to participate in the ‘Memphis in May’ festivities.



“When we ascended the Golden Stool 23 years ago, we proclaimed education as the ultimate priority of our reign. In furtherance of our priority, we established a foundation to support the education of children from poor backgrounds.



“It has become so far the largest private intervention in education in the country’s history…..” which initiative he stated had help get ministers and justices.



“Now the current government has introduced free education up to Senior High School, this now ensures that all Ghanaian children from whatever background they are coming from can receive free education. Considering the value of education to the nation, this must be one of the boldest policies of the nation.”



He went further to state some challenges that came with the policy: “It puts a huge strain on the national budget and raises further challenge about the creation of jobs for the increasing number of graduates.



“I’m sure that the brilliant minds assembled here and beyond will be reassured that Ghana is on the right path, able to whether storm and sustain its democratic path and deserve full support of the United States in that regard.



Free SHS was a major campaign promise of the governing party in the 2016 election, government rolled out the policy in 2017 despite calls for it to be relooked at in terms of the funding model.



Calls for review



One of the main persons calling for review of the policy in recent times are two former heads of universities.



Prof Quartey, a former VC of the University of Ghana and Prof Stephen Adei, former rector of GIMPA has tasked government to review the policy in terms of funding.



Prof Adei, an economist, who is the current Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission stated that the flagship programme has stretched the already impacted economy seeing that government allocates about GHC7.5 billion every year to the programme.



Prof. Adei explained, “We have to look at it again. I think that there are certain schools which we should make autonomous and fee-paying and people will go there, but then make sure there are good community schools for everybody else. So, the Achimotas and the Wey Gey Heys, which people want their children to go, let them pay.”