Free SHS has not destroyed our education system – Education minister

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has dispelled claims that the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy by the government has had a negative impact on the education system in the country.



According to him, the opposite is rather the case as data available suggests that the policy has actually improved educational outcomes for students in the country.



“Anybody who tells you the Free Senior High School has destroyed the education system is only lying to you,” he said.



Dr. Adutwum went on to explain the statistical evidence supporting his claim.



“In 2015, 45.2% or our students passed between A1-C6. In 2020 after the students enrolled onto the Free Senior High School completed, the percentage on students who have passed their WASSCE have increased to about 57.34% in 2020 and 60.39% in 2022,” he explained.



To him, the government is committed to improving educational standards in the country.



“We are committed that Ghana will never be counted among the countries that are experiencing learning poverty as defined by the World Bank. According to the World Bank, 87% of our students cannot read and write and Ghana will not be part of that,” he added while speaking at the 2023 Ghana Teacher Prize.



The Free Senior High School policy, initiated by the government to provide free secondary education to Ghanaian students, has been a subject of debate and discussion since its implementation.



Critics have raised concerns about its impact on the quality of education, while proponents argue that it has increased access to education for thousands of students who may not have had the opportunity otherwise.



