Free SHS has failed that is why Nana Addo has called for review - Awingobit

Politics of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

An aspiring presidential candidate for the People’s National Convention (PNC), Asaki Samson Awingobit, has averred that it sounds a bit strange that President Akufo-Addo has finally admitted to the call for a review of the free SHS policy.



He said President Akufo-Addo’s abrupt U-turn on being open to discussion on the review of free SHS leaves much to be desired.



President Akufo-Addo says the broader discussion should focus on funding, availability of money, access and other ingredients that must work for the good of Ghanaians.



“One of the things people have been calling for is the review of Free SHS, I think we should have a broader conversation about the incidence of education on our national development,” he said.



Addressing the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), the President stated that the Education Ministry is thoroughly investigating the issues in order to inform future policy decisions.



In response, Samson Awingobit stated that President Akufo-Addo should provide Ghanaians with more information on his unexpected U-turn.



Speaking to Rainbowradioonline.com, he urged the president to recall his previous submissions on the subject and contrast them with what he has said now in order to show Ghanaians what has truly changed.



According to him, the president was consistently given advice from opposition parties, experts, and other stakeholders, but dismissed them and labelled them as naysayers, so what has changed?



“The President is the one who stated that no one would review free SHS. What prompted his request for a review? Is he saying that when Ghanaians called for a review, he didn’t see the need? It has now failed, and he has requested a review.



"Despite the availability of free SHS, parents send money to their children’s schools. I am a parent, and I understand what is going on.”



To the president, he said ”don’t expect to be praised all the time. When people criticise you, they do so because you are not doing well. If we criticise you, it means you have to sit up. If you are doing well, nobody will criticise you. The opposition parties called for this, and you said no, now you have retreated”.



”I think the President knows best but is it true the schools are empty and without food? Does it mean the government is not meeting its obligations? Why do we keep the children suffering?



"The government could consider paying part of the fees so parents would pay the rest. The total funding on the part of the government,” is not economically prudent,” he argued.



In proposing some solutions, he asked the government to target free SHS and implement the wholesale approach in communities experiencing real poverty, and allow those who can afford to pay the cost.