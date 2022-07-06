Free SHS food vehicle involved in accident, five critically injured at Gomoa Okyereko

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Five persons have been critically injured after GMC private car with the registration number GR 8670-15 collided with a Toyota Hiace with registration number GX 6981-21 carrying food from Accra to Ajumako Mando SHS.



The accident occurred at Gomoa Okyereko on the Kasoa Cape-Coast Highway in the Central Region.



Reports indicate that the driver of the GMC 4X4 car from Cape Coast heading towards Kasoa was sleeping and collided with the Toyota Hiace loaded with food items meant for Ajumako Mando SHS.



In an interview with Angel News’ reporter Opanyin Darko, an eyewitness said the impact was great such that both cars veered off into river Ayensu which is by the roadside.



Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Assistant Divisional Officer Grade One (ADO1) Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie said the accident could have been prevented if the private car driver was not sleep-driving.



He said all the injured persons have been referred to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment and receiving treatment.



The Secretary for National Advocacy of Ghana for the New Patriotic Party, Dr Michael Kojo Kyeremanteng, who helped remove the victims from the cars called on drivers to desist from the seeming antagonistic attitude exhibited towards their colleagues while driving so they would drive with love to save lives and properties.