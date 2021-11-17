Free SHS awaits you - Tain DCE to BECE candidates

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tain in the Bono region, Dr. Mrs. Lucy Acheampong has admonished candidates writing the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the district to do best devoid of examination malpractices to also enjoy the Free SHS Programme and to also make the district proud.



She noted that with the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, BECE is now not an exit but transition to Secondary Education which they could enjoy the Free SHS programme only if they passed their exams.



The District Chief Executive urged the candidates to have confidence in themselves and do independent work to become responsible adults to occupy positions in future.



Dr. Mrs. Lucy Acheampong gave the advice during a visit to some examination centres in the district to wish the candidates good luck and to also monitor the conduct of examinations to ensure incident-free exercise.



She encouraged them to eschew fear and panic, stay focused and pass their exams.



She also used the opportunity to plead with the invigilators to be vigilant and act professionally in the execution of their duties.



A total of 1677 candidates from both public and private junior high schools in the district are writing the exams.



Each of the candidates received a pen from District Chief Executive.



She was joined by the District Director of Education Mr. Richard A. Akosah Addo and his team.