Free SHS: Supply food by December 31 or we advise students to return – CHASS to GES

Regional News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Conference of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has expressed its displeasure at the delays in releasing ration to students as part of the implementation of the Free Senior High Secondary School (Free SHS) policy.



CHASS expressed this displeasure in a communique after a conference held in Kumasi, on December 23, 2021, on the implementation of the Free SHS.



They will advise parents not to send their wards to schools on the reporting date of January 5, 2022.



Below is the communique:



RESOLUTION FROM THE NATIONAL COUNCIL OF CONFERENCE (NEC) OF HEADS OF ASSISTED SECONDARY SCHOOLS (CHASS)



The National Executive Council of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (Chass), met in Kumasi on the 23rd December 2021 and discussed the challenges they face at their Schools in the implementation of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) Government Policy, especially challenges of erratic supply of food to schools and financial constraints; delays in the release of monies to schools and also the releases that are generally done in bits, affecting the smooth running of the schools.



CHASS resolved that if by the 31st December 2021, Government and for that matter the GES does not release the full complement of the outstanding monies and food supplies to schools which include:



A. First Semester forms one and two recurrent (balance) for 2021.



B. The whole of Second Semester recurrent for forms one, two and three.



C. Form one perishables for Second Semester.



D. fifty percent of form 3 perishables.



E. Teachers Intervention Money.



F. Staff Motivation.



G. Development Levy.



H. Fifty percent examination levy



Also National Food and Buffer Stock (NABCO) should make available all outstanding food supplies to schools,



Chass will officially inform the GES Management on the 4th January 2022 and advise parents not to send their wards to schools on the reporting date of January 5, 2022, as Heads will not be able to administer the running of the schools amidst these challenges.



We pray and hope that the issues enumerated above would be addressed by the end of this year, to avert any unfortunate happenings.



Signed:



Secretary and President



CHASS.